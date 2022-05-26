On Saturday, September 18th, Burnley FC and Arsenal FC fans clashed in the Cricket Field Stand at Turf Moor during a Premier League match.

Supporters from the two teams were segregated, but items including bottles and wooden seats were thrown across the line.

No injuries were reported by fans, though a steward reported being hit.

More than a dozen people have been given football banning orders following disorder in Burnley

Following a public appeal for information, a number of fans were identified.

Between February 22nd and May 17th, 13 Burnley fans received banning orders at Burnley Magistrates’ Court. A further fan was fined, with two teenage boys given community resolutions.

Enquiries identify Arsenal fans involved in the disorder continue.

PC Dan Fish, of Burnley Police, said: “The disorder between rival fans was completely unacceptable and should have no place in football.

“It was only through good fortune that no-one was seriously injured.

“These banning orders send a strong message to any supporters wanting to engage in such violence.”

In a statement, Burnley Football Club added: "We know that the overwhelming majority of our supporters behave responsibly and are a credit to the Club and town they represent.

“However, the behaviour of a small number of individuals at the home fixture against Arsenal in September last year, was shocking and disgraceful and has no place whatsoever at Turf Moor or in society. As a result, 16 individuals were identified for their part in the disorder, 13 of which have received football banning orders and subsequent life bans from entering Turf Moor.

“This sort of behaviour will never be acceptable and anybody who behaves in this manner is not a supporter of the Club and should not expect to escape punishment. We cannot stress enough that anybody engaging in any unacceptable behaviour at our stadium, will be dealt with in the firmest possible manner.

“We will continue to work with our match day safety team, Lancashire Police and other stakeholders, to ensure such behaviour is dealt with appropriately, and that supporting Burnley Football Club home and away, continues to be an inclusive, welcoming and safe environment.”

Adam Corvino, 27, Ruskin Avenue, Burnley – Convicted of Section 4 Public Order - Issued with a three-year FBO, 12-month Community Order, fine of £50, costs of £85, surcharge of £95.

• Joel Jeffrey, 19, Greenbank Road, Burnley – Convicted of Section 5 Public Order and Missile Throwing - Issued with a three-year FBO, fine of £120, costs of £85, surcharge of £34.

• Declan Taylor, 20, Fenwick Street, Burnley – Convicted of Section 5 Public Order and Missile Throwing - Issued with a three-year FBO, fine of £120, costs of £85, surcharge of £34.

• Jon Abbott, 57, Rosehill Avenue, Burnley – Convicted of Section 5 Public Order and Missile Throwing – Issued with a three-year FBO, fine of £333, costs of £85, surcharge of £34.

• Daniel Luke, 29, Calder Green Approach, Padiham, Burnley – Convicted of Section 5 Public Order and Missile Throwing – Issued with a five-year FBO, fine of £300, costs of £85, surcharge of £34.

• Callum Blundell, 21, Grimshaw Street, Accrington, - Convicted of Section 5 Public Order and Missile Throwing – Issued with a three-year FBO, finer of £106, costs of £85, surcharge of £34.

• Lucas Roberts, 21, Royd Court, Keighley Road, Cowling, Keighley – Convicted of Section 5 Public Order and Missile Throwing – Issued with a three-year FBO, fine of £120, costs of £85, surcharge of £34.

• Paul Slack, 39, Kime Street, Burnley – Convicted of Section 5 Public Order and Missile Throwing – Issued with a three-year FBO, fine of £40, costs of £85, surcharge of £34.

• Matthew Abbott, 26, Micklehurst Crescent, Burnley – Convicted of Section 5 Public Order – Issued with a three-year FBO, fine of £230, costs of £85, surcharge of £34.

• Miles Pemeberton, 18, Malkin Close, Blacko, Nelson – Convicted of Section 5 Public Order and Missile Throwing – Issued with a three-year FBO, fine of £170, costs of £85, surcharge of £34.

• Reece Jolly, 20, Burnley – Convicted of Section 5 Public Order and Missile Throwing – Issued with a three-year FBO, fine of £135, costs of £85, surcharge of £34.

• Alfie Bennett, 18, Keighley Avenue, Colne – Convicted of Criminal Damage, Section 5 Public Order and Missile Throwing – Issued with a three-year FBO, fine of £170, costs of £85, surcharge of £34.

• Joseph Standley, 18, Wheatley Lane, Nelson – Convicted of Section 5 Public Order and Missile Throwing – Issued with a three-year FBO, fine of £170, costs of £85, surcharge of £34.

• William Baraclough, 21, Airedale Ings, Keighley – Convicted of Section 5 Public Order and Missile Throwing – Issued with a fine of £100, costs of £85, surcharge of £34.

• A 15-year-old boy was given a community resolution for Section 5 Public Order and Missile Throwing.

• A 14-year-old boy was given a community resolution for Missile Throwing.

An individual subject to a FBO is prevented from attending regulated football matches in the UK. In additioN, during a ‘control period’ for an overseas regulated football match or tournament, the enforcing authority (Football Banning Orders Authority, FBOA) can issue a notice to a person who is subject to a FBO, requiring that they report to a local police station and surrender their passport. A FBO may impose any additional requirements the court sees fit in relation to any regulated football matches.