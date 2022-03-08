Fresh appeal for witnesses as Crawshawbooth suspected murder victim named

Officers were called around 10-20pm on March 1st to a house in Spring Street.

Lisa Price (38) was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spring Street, Crawshawbooth, where police are investigating the suspected murder of a woman

Three men aged 50, 41 and 21, from Rossendale, arrested on suspicion of murder have now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives are asking for anybody who saw anything suspicious or anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage covering the area between Tuesday lunchtime (March 1st) and Wednesday morning to come forward.

Det. Chief Insp Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts remain with Lisa’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to Lisa’s death. I would ask anybody with information to please get in touch.”

Lisa Price