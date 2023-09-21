Four teenagers arrested after gas canister thrown at Aston Villa bus following Burnley FC game
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened shortly before 5-15pm on August 27, following Aston Villa’s Premier League encounter with Burnley. The coach – carrying the Villa team – was entering the M65 at junction 10 at the time.
The canister caused around £10,000 worth of damage to the coach as it struck the windscreen. Nobody was injured.
Four 14-year-old boys, from Burnley, have now been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage with intent to endanger life. They were detained this morning, and all four remain in custody.
PC Ross Bosdorff, Dedicated Football Officer for Burnley, said: “This incident caused damage to the coach and clearly could have resulted in a serious collision. We have taken it extremely seriously and our enquiries have been ongoing ever since.
“Four boys have now been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage offences and are in custody.
“Our thanks go to those people who provided us with information and CCTV about the incident. Anybody with information or video footage, who has not yet spoken to us, is encouraged to get in touch straight away."
Anybody with information should contact us on 101, quoting log 480 of August 27th, or report what they know online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.
A man was arrested in August in relation to the incident but was later released no further action, having been found not to have been involved.