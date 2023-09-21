Four teenagers have been arrested after a gas canister was thrown at the Aston Villa team bus last month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened shortly before 5-15pm on August 27, following Aston Villa’s Premier League encounter with Burnley. The coach – carrying the Villa team – was entering the M65 at junction 10 at the time.

The canister caused around £10,000 worth of damage to the coach as it struck the windscreen. Nobody was injured.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have arrested four teenagers after a gas canister was thrown at Aston Villa's team bus following the game with Burnley in August

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four 14-year-old boys, from Burnley, have now been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage with intent to endanger life. They were detained this morning, and all four remain in custody.

PC Ross Bosdorff, Dedicated Football Officer for Burnley, said: “This incident caused damage to the coach and clearly could have resulted in a serious collision. We have taken it extremely seriously and our enquiries have been ongoing ever since.

“Four boys have now been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage offences and are in custody.

“Our thanks go to those people who provided us with information and CCTV about the incident. Anybody with information or video footage, who has not yet spoken to us, is encouraged to get in touch straight away."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anybody with information should contact us on 101, quoting log 480 of August 27th, or report what they know online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.