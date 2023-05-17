Two cannabis farms were discovered by Lancashire Police officers at an address in Glenfield Street, Nelson, and at an industrial unit at the Eanam Industrial Park, Blackburn, during searches on Monday. Police said that 79 cannabis plants and a quantity of dried cannabis were seized.

At 1-10pm on Monday May 15th, police officers also stopped a car on Broadway, Nelson, and found around £16,000 cash in the vehicle.

Police have charged four men in connection to a cannabis farm in Nelson

Following consultations with the Crown Prosecution Service, Lech Sulic (25) of Mornington Road, Rochdale, Deividas Zitinevicius (19) of Hogarth Road, Rochdale, Arnold Verzinski (29) of Ashfield Road, Rochdale, and Dariusz Chmiel (43) of Mornington Road, Rochdale, have been charged with conspiracy to cultivate cannabis - a Class B drug.

Verzinski has also been charged with acquiring/using/possession of criminal property.

