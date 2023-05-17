News you can trust since 1877
Four Rochdale men charged in connection to seizure of cash and cannabis farms in Nelson and Blackburn

Four men have been charged in connection to the seizure of drugs and cash valued in the region of £100,000.

By Dominic Collis
Published 17th May 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:14 BST

Two cannabis farms were discovered by Lancashire Police officers at an address in Glenfield Street, Nelson, and at an industrial unit at the Eanam Industrial Park, Blackburn, during searches on Monday. Police said that 79 cannabis plants and a quantity of dried cannabis were seized.

At 1-10pm on Monday May 15th, police officers also stopped a car on Broadway, Nelson, and found around £16,000 cash in the vehicle.

Police have charged four men in connection to a cannabis farm in NelsonPolice have charged four men in connection to a cannabis farm in Nelson
Following consultations with the Crown Prosecution Service, Lech Sulic (25) of Mornington Road, Rochdale, Deividas Zitinevicius (19) of Hogarth Road, Rochdale, Arnold Verzinski (29) of Ashfield Road, Rochdale, and Dariusz Chmiel (43) of Mornington Road, Rochdale, have been charged with conspiracy to cultivate cannabis - a Class B drug.

Verzinski has also been charged with acquiring/using/possession of criminal property.

All four men have been remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today (May 17th).