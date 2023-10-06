Officers from Pendle Task Force and Pendle neighbourhood team executed a warrant under the misuse of drugs Act at an address on Every Street and two adult males were arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs They and have since been released while inquiries continue.

Yesterday, the same officers carried out another warrant at an address on Ethersall Road resulting in the arrest of an adult male and female for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. They are currently being held in custody. A large amount of suspected Class A and money was seized from this address during the search.