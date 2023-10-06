All those with a sweet tooth, rejoice – a new desserts restaurant has opened in Burnley.

Award-winning franchise Heavenly Desserts welcomed customers for the first time to its new venue in the multi-million-pound Pioneer Place leisure development today.

Cake lovers were greeted with a tantalising array of delicious sweet treats, crafted by an experienced team dedicated to giving guests the best possible experience.

The moreish menu comprises of the brand’s signature croffle – an extravagant croissant-waffle combination – a unique tasting tapas range, gooey chocolate bao buns and Japanese mochi balls bursting with flavour.

Heavenly Desserts also has a vast array of mouth-watering cheesecakes, waffles and cookie doughs, with a wide selection of dishes and mocktails that cater for halal, vegan and gluten-free dietary requirements.

Yousif Aslam, managing director of Heavenly Desserts, said: “We’re really excited to be opening our first Heavenly Desserts restaurant to the people of Burnley alongside, Daoud Tahir, the latest franchisee to join the Heavenly Desserts family. We look forward to a prosperous future ahead for our 54th restaurant, an important addition to our rapid expansion journey.”

The restaurant’s interior boasts Instagrammable décor, with elegant velvet furniture, gold trims and pastel colours.

“We are committed to making our Burnley store a welcoming place for everyone in the community and will deliver the best-in-class service that Heavenly Desserts has become renowned for providing. The launch this weekend is sure to create a buzz among local students and families, so make sure you visit our new location to avoid missing out on the best desserts in the area.”

Heavenly Desserts, founded in 2008, has enjoyed international success, having launched its Canadian branch in Mississauga in December 2022.

The Burnley restaurant, which will be open from noon to midnight from Monday to Thursday.

Here is an inside look at the venue and what it has to offer:

1 . Pauline Roberts, Shakira Khan and Skyler-Rose at the opening night of Heavenly Desserts at Pioneer Place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Pauline Roberts, Shakira Khan and Skyler-Rose at the opening night of Heavenly Desserts at Pioneer Place in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . The Mayor of Burnley Councillor Raja Arif Khan officially opens Heavenly Desserts at Pioneer Place in Burnley with co-owners Sannah and Daoud. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard The Mayor of Burnley Coun. Raja Arif Khan officially opens Heavenly Desserts at Pioneer Place in Burnley with co-owners Sannah and Daoud. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . The Mayor of Burnley Councillor Raja Arif Khan officially opens Heavenly Desserts at Pioneer Place in Burnley with co-owners Sannah and Daoud. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard The Mayor of Burnley Coun. Raja Arif Khan officially opens Heavenly Desserts at Pioneer Place in Burnley with co-owners Sannah and Daoud. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Some of the food and drink availble to purchase at Heavenly Desserts in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Some of the food and drink availble to purchase at Heavenly Desserts in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales