And out of control youths causing mayhem on the streets tops the list for the majority of people.

The Burnley Express asked you to let us know on what you were thought were the biggest issues of crime in the town after MP Antony Higginbotham saw first hand how Lancashire Police is tackling crime head on when he met with Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden, who has pledged to 'continue to lead the fight against crime and deliver on the issues that matter most to people.'

He highlighted the use of drones to help gather evidence, disrupt drug gangs, find missing people, protect communities and save hundreds of officer hours that can be spent on the front line.

"I will continue to work with our local MPs and the Chief Constable to ensure resources and investment are being utilised to keep Lancashire safe."

So what are the 'issues that matter most' to the people of Burnley?

Feral youths causing mayhem in Burnley town centre and pockets of neighbourhoods in the town topped the list with one resident claiming their antics is bringing 'the whole borough to its knees' as police are powerless to touch them.

Drug dealing and general anti social behaviour in general came a close second and also e scooter riders who put pedestrians at risk by driving on pavements.

Motorbike and cycle thefts that occur on a daily basis is also another issue according to one resident along with fly tipping and unregistered bikes and 'idiots with stupidly loud cars racing around on Colne Road and Belvedere Road."