Crime chief pledges to 'deliver on the issues that matter' to people during Burnley MPs visit to police headquarters
Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham saw first hand how Lancashire Police is tackling crime head on when he met with Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden.
Chief Constable Chris Rowley also welcomed Mr Higginbotham to Lancashire Constabulary HQ to showcase the Fighting Crime Plan in action, highlighting the crime commissioner's priorities which include welcoming more officers into the force.
Both the fraud team within digital intelligence and the dogs unit have seen an uplift in numbers, with the dogs unit alone having 25% more handlers.
The day offered an insight into specialist units across the force, including, drones, forensics, digital intelligence and the force control room.
Antony, who was joined on the tour by Hyndburn MP Sara Britcliffe, said: "The work these officers do is complex, high pressure and often behind the scenes. I'd just like to say a huge thanks to them.
After the meeting Mr Snowden pledged to 'continue to lead the fight against crime and deliver on the issues that matter most to people,' saying: " I was delighted to offer the opportunity to showcase some of the more specialist teams the force has to bolster local policing and help the MPs to further understand the forces capabilities.
"This includes the use of drones to help gather evidence, disrupt drug gangs, find missing people, protect communities and save hundreds of officer hours that can be spent on the front line.
" I will continue to work with our local MPs and the Chief Constable to ensure resources and investment are being utilised to keep Lancashire safe."