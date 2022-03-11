Officers were alerted to the premises in Albert Street on Wednesday evening after dangerous wiring, which could have led to a catastrophic fire, could be seen from the street.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham police said every time they took down a cannabis factory, they also start to disassemble a means to exploit vulnerable children and adults.

Police found a cannabis farm in Burnley this week with 1,000 plants worth £750,000

The spokesman said: "We are committed to taking drugs off the streets and committed to keeping the public safe– safeguarding vulnerable people is an integral part of our work.

"While cannabis is seen as just a harmless plant to some, the production and maintenance of the growth is often managed by extremely vulnerable people – people trafficked into the UK by smugglers escaping violence or looking for a better life for their family, or vulnerable adults, such as the drug dependent, recruited to maintain these plants in exchange for cash or drugs – something that sadly makes them more dependent on these criminals.

"Young people and children escaping violence or after a sense of belonging to a group are often caught up in using and dealing cannabis – something which can escalate to other crime, such as ASB, vehicle crime, and carrying weapons such as knives – with the potential to seriously harm or kill someone.

"Children are even encouraged to act as ‘runners’ for local dealers in return for ‘pocket money’ – and the sad reality is that once a child or young person agrees to run one time, or look after drugs, cash or phones for that individual or group, the net quickly closes in around them and it can be hard to escape their grasp.

If you have any information or you want to talk to police about another crime, ring 101 or fill in the online reporting form at https://orlo.uk/8zU6k."

You can also contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.