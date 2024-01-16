A Burnley man has been ordered to pay £1,064 after Burnley Council took legal action to stop the illegal burning of waste materials.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Patrick Laverty, of Copy Wood Farm, pleaded guilty at Burnley Magistrates’ Court to three charges of failing to comply with a council abatement notice to prevent nuisance arising from the burning of waste at the farm.

He was fined £120 on each charge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £144 and £560 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard that plastics, tyres, carpets and mattresses, as well as wood and kitchen worktops, were among the materials burned at the site, causing a nuisance and environmental impact. The fires created acrid smoke that could be smelt some distance away.

Patrick Laverty, of Copy Wood Farm, pleaded guilty at Burnley Magistrates’ Court to three charges of failing to comply with a council abatement notice to prevent nuisance arising from the burning of waste at the farm

The court was told that Laverty lived at the farm but that the land was owned by his sister.

The council worked with partners such as the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and Environment Agency to investigate the fires and gather evidence. The court heard that it was understood that the Environment Agency was taking its own separate action against Laverty regarding illegal waste activities at the site.

The council received several complaints in 2022 from local residents about waste burning at the site. After investigating, the council issued a community protection warning notice on Laverty requiring him to not deposit, dispose or burn any controlled waste at the farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that this did not stop the defendant from burning waste at the site, with eight incidents of burning recorded between April 2nd and September 15th 2022.

Laverty told environmental health officer he had an exemption that allowed him to burn wood but a check with the Environment Agency found no such exemption existed.

The council issued an abatement notice upon Laverty, and the landowner, in October 2022 but further burning of waste was witnessed in February and June 2023.

Coun. Howard Baker, executive member for community and environmental services, said: “The illegal burning of waste at this site has caused a lot of concern among residents about the impact this was having on the environment and their health.