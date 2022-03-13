Dramatic pictures from 'rooftop protest' police incident on busy Burnley road
Emergency services were mobilised to Padiham Road last night after reports of a rooftop protest which involved a man allegedly throwing tiles onto the ground below.
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 1:27 pm
Updated
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 4:03 pm
Police closed Padiham Road from Gannow Top roundabout to Alder Street/Rendel Street due to what was described as an on-going police incident.
It is believed police have closed the road from around 10-30pm.
A police spokesman said: “Please can all traffic and members of the public avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. Emergency services are currently on scene.”