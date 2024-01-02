Electric Circus: Attempted break-in at Burnley town centre bar
and live on Freeview channel 276
The latest incident happened at 6-30am on New Year’s Day when a man was seen attempting to enter Electric Circus, one of three retro styled bars in Bank Parade.
He was scared off by the venue’s alarm, but not before smashing one of the glass door panes at the front of the building.
Raiders also targeted the premises on Halloween, on this occasion gaining access before causing damage to the till, a fruit machine and other items in the bar.
This morning’s incident follows a number of other burglaries, and attempted break-ins, that have taken place across the town centre in recent weeks.
William’s Bar in Yorke Street was targeted by criminals in the run-up to Christmas, just one month after suffering a similar break-in attempt in November. Overnight Christmas Day into Boxing Day, Mojito’s in Ormerod Street also saw one of its glass door panes smashed; this incident coming eight weeks after thieves broke in and stole a large quantity of stock.
If anybody has any information on any of these incidents, they can contact police on 101.