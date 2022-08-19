Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency service workers and members of the public came under attack from young people throwing fireworks.

Police officers sifted through hours of footage to track down the culprits responsible for the attacks on the public, police officers, ambulance staff and Lancashire Fire and Rescue.

Eight individuals have been arrested in connection to their involvement in serious criminal behaviour on Bonfire Night in Burnley last year.

In one shocking incident a young child managed to escape injury after being hit with a firework.

Although a number of vehicles were damaged, no-one was injured in the attacks that took place in Burnley and Blackburn.

Supt. Andrea Barrow, of Blackburn with Darwen and Hyndburn police, said: "Many members of the community were understandably shocked and sickened by this behaviour, as were we.

"We were determined to find those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Some have had interventions with their parents and other agencies and explain their actions. Others are awaiting a decision of whether they will be charged with offences and taken to court.

And this week two 15 year old boys from Blackburn were given summons and will appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court charged with affray.

Supt Barrow added: “The outcome of the behaviour of some people that night could have been very different with risk of serious injury- it was pure luck that nobody was seriously injured.

“We will not tolerate anyone attacking members of the public, our officers, vehicles and other members of the emergency services.