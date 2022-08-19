The Bees Knees in Colne is situated on Church Street in the building that housed the Northern Whisper bar.

The duo, who went to school together at the former St Theodore’s RC High School in Burnley, welcomed hundreds of revellers through the doors on the opening night.

Phil and James also own the Bees Knees in Burnley and their other bars are across the North West.

The Colne Bees Knees will be managed by Leighton Cragg and food, including pizza, chicken wings and nachos, will be served from Thursday to Sunday.

These cracking photos were taken on the opening night by Weston Photography.

