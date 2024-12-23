Driver charged with death of pedestrian Safia Karieem in Nelson

By Dominic Collis
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 16:10 GMT
A man has been charged following an investigation into the death of pedestrian Safia Karieem in Nelson.

Following an investigation, and consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Abubakar Mahmood (19) of Farrer Street, Nelson was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.

Police received a report of the collision between a blue Volkswagen Golf and a pedestrian on Manchester Road, Nelson at around 8-30pm on December 15th.

The pedestrian, 51-year-old Safia Karieem was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts remain with her loved ones at this difficult time.

Mahmood was remanded into custody and appeared at Blackburn Magistrates Court this morning. He has been further remanded into custody to appear at Burnley Crown Court on 20th January.

Police are continuing to appeal that if you have any information or footage, and haven’t yet spoken to police, please get in contact.

You can report on 101 quoting log 1156 of 15th December.

