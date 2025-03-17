A dog's body has been found in Burnley close to where three others had been dumped in the canal.

The Lancashire Lost Dog Network is appealing for information about the incident, which volunteers were alerted to last Monday.

Jonathan Howarth, the network's founder, said they received a message that a passer-by had discovered a deceased female dog by the canal at Gannow Bridge. He claims the animal, thought to be a bulldog-type, was put into a large blue canvas holdall and thrown into the water before the police removed it.

It was close to where three other dogs had been found tied up, weighted down with stones, and drowned last year "within a few hundred yards of each other". The Network found two XL Bullies in February 2024 by Crow Wood Court and managed to save a Staffordshire Bull Terrier left in the canal at Banny's Drive Through & Restaurant later in the year.

An image of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in the Gannow area of Burnley where several dogs have been drowned in the past year.

Speaking about the latest incident, Jonathan said: "It's awful. It's very cruel. It's the fourth one we have been to.

"The dog looked like she had been in the canal for a couple of weeks. It's looking like she was zipped up, thrown in, and left to drown."

Jonathan says the RSPCA carried out a post-mortem, and a vet later confirmed that the dog was chipped to a breeder in Scotland.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: "We are aware of this incident and it must have been very distressing for the member of the public who found the body of the dog and we are grateful for their help in this matter.

“We would urge anyone with first-hand information about this incident to contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8028.”

The Lancashire Lost Dog Network is checking the area’s CCTV. The animal’s name and age remains unknown but the Network estimates she was an adult around three to five-years-old and 45 to 50kg.

It fears the four incidents may be connected and calls on anyone who no longer wants to keep a dog to put it up for adoption.

The group is voluntary and self-funded, relying on public donations to cover the costs of helping to bring lost dogs home. To make a donation, please search for Lancashire Lost Dog Network on Facebook for details about how to do so.