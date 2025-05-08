Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are cracking down on e-bikes and e-scooters being used to deal ketamine in Burnley and Padiham.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers seized nine of these vehicles last week, arrested two riders and charged them with dangerous driving. One of the riders was found with approximately £10,000 in cash, a Rolex watch and designer clothing, leading to a further arrest for money laundering. The action is part of Lancashire Constabulary’s Operation Shore, a multi-agency response to illegal ketamine use in the area.

Inspector Matthew Plummer, the Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Burnley and Rossendale, says that illegal e-bikes and e-scooters are being used to supply the class B substance throughout the borough. Operation Shore saw the police arrest 15 people last week, including 15, 16 and 17-year-olds, in properties in Burnley, Padiham, Nelson, Ramsbottom, and Huddersfield, during a clamp-down on the illegal supply of ketamine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Plummer said officers “focused on seizing the illegal bikes and e-scooters that we know are being used to supply ketamine throughout Burnley and Padiham. So we’ve just been involved in a pursuit now with one of these Sur-Ron bikes...that’s now been seized by us.”

E-bikes and e-scooters seized during joint efforts between Lancashire Constabulary's Op Centurion and Operation Shore.

He added: “We just really encourage anyone that’s got any information around use and dealing of ketamine or use off illegal off-road bikes such as this to contact us on 101 or via Crimestoppers with the information. It will be acted on.”

As part of the campaign, the police have also been visiting schools, and working with partners like the council, health and social services, and substance misuse charity, We Are With You, to help educate children about how ketamine can damage the body long-term.