Crack-down on e-bikes and e-scooters being used to deal ketamine in Burnley and Padiham

By Laura Longworth
Published 8th May 2025, 13:05 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 13:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are cracking down on e-bikes and e-scooters being used to deal ketamine in Burnley and Padiham.

Officers seized nine of these vehicles last week, arrested two riders and charged them with dangerous driving. One of the riders was found with approximately £10,000 in cash, a Rolex watch and designer clothing, leading to a further arrest for money laundering. The action is part of Lancashire Constabulary’s Operation Shore, a multi-agency response to illegal ketamine use in the area.

Inspector Matthew Plummer, the Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Burnley and Rossendale, says that illegal e-bikes and e-scooters are being used to supply the class B substance throughout the borough. Operation Shore saw the police arrest 15 people last week, including 15, 16 and 17-year-olds, in properties in Burnley, Padiham, Nelson, Ramsbottom, and Huddersfield, during a clamp-down on the illegal supply of ketamine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspector Plummer said officers “focused on seizing the illegal bikes and e-scooters that we know are being used to supply ketamine throughout Burnley and Padiham. So we’ve just been involved in a pursuit now with one of these Sur-Ron bikes...that’s now been seized by us.”

E-bikes and e-scooters seized during joint efforts between Lancashire Constabulary's Op Centurion and Operation Shore.E-bikes and e-scooters seized during joint efforts between Lancashire Constabulary's Op Centurion and Operation Shore.
E-bikes and e-scooters seized during joint efforts between Lancashire Constabulary's Op Centurion and Operation Shore.

He added: “We just really encourage anyone that’s got any information around use and dealing of ketamine or use off illegal off-road bikes such as this to contact us on 101 or via Crimestoppers with the information. It will be acted on.”

As part of the campaign, the police have also been visiting schools, and working with partners like the council, health and social services, and substance misuse charity, We Are With You, to help educate children about how ketamine can damage the body long-term.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice