Police have arrested 15 people during a crackdown on the illegal supply of ketamine in Burnley, Padiham and Pendle – including 15, 16 and 17-year-olds.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Officers executed the arrests at properties in Burnley, Padiham, Nelson, Ramsbottom and Huddersfield as part of Lancashire Constabulary’s Operation Shore. It aims to disrupt and prosecute those supplying ketamine, whilst also working alongside partner agencies to offer education and preventative support to children using or at risk of using the drug, as well as their families.

On Tuesday, the police arrested three men, aged 17, 21 and 43, during dawn raids in Padiham on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug. Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the following three people were charged. Mason Brown (21) of no fixed address, has been charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cocaine and being concerned in the supply of ecstasy, cocaine, ketamine and cannabis. A 17-year-old boy from Padiham and Tony Brown (43) of Tennyson Avenue have both been charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cocaine and ketamine.

Later on Tuesday, officers ran drug-drive checkpoints in Burnley, which resulted in a 30-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, both from the town, being arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. They have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

On Wednesday, police arrested five males during dawn raids at properties in Padiham, Nelson, Ramsbottom and Huddersfield. Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the following three people have been charged. A 16-year-old boy from Nelson has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin and being concerned in the supply of cannabis and ketamine. Jamie Newsome (41) of Roman Close, Huddersfield, has been charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine, and money laundering. Jochime Adu (28), of Farm Cottages, Ramsbottom, has been charged with conspiracy to supply ketamine and cocaine.

A 15-year-old boy from Padiham was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of ketamine and theft of a motor vehicle, and a 41-year-old man from Padiham was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis. They have both been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A number of e-bikes and e-scooters were also seized during joint efforts with Op Centurion, which tackles anti-social behaviour across Lancashire.

E-bikes and e-scooters seized during joint efforts between Lancashire Constabulary's Op Centurion and Operation Shore.

On Thursday, officers arrested a 21-year-old man from Padiham on suspicion of supplying a Class B drug and two 17-year-old boys from Nelson on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and possession of an offensive weapon. They have all since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

On Friday, they arrested a 36-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug. They have since been released under investigation.

Neighbourhood Inspector, Matt Plummer, said: “We have seen a concerning rise in ketamine misuse across our communities, and it’s vital that we respond both with enforcement and education.

“Through Operation Shore, a dedicated week of action to tackle this issue, we have disrupted the supply of this harmful drug and saw really positive results. But we know this is just the beginning.

“Working closely with our partner agencies throughout the week and into the future, we remain committed to raising awareness of the harmful and often long-lasting effects of ketamine abuse, and not just on the individuals taking the drug but the wider impact on their families and friends as well.

“Together, we will ensure our communities have access to the information and support they need to make safer choices, and we will continue to find, disrupt and prosecute those who are supplying ketamine in Burnley and Padiham.”

During the week, police also gave educational talks, alongside partner agencies, about the impact of ketamine and the damage it can do to you physically. These took place at Unity College, Coal Clough Academy, Shuttleworth College, Burnley High School and The Heights, Burnley.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Director of Public Health at Lancashire County Council, said: "There has been an increase in ketamine use nationally so it is incredibly important for us to work together with our partners to help stop ketamine getting into our communities.

"We are already providing support to those affected by ketamine and their families, as well as delivering sessions to children and parents to educate them about the dangers of ketamine.

"In a very short period of time, ketamine can cause permanent damage to the body, including bladder problems, changes in mental health, memory, and damage to your nose, liver and kidneys."