Children as young as 12 are addicted to ketamine in Burnley and Pendle.

That is the terrifying claim made by Fr Alex Frost, of St Matthew's Church in Burnley, who's been battling to take ketamine off our streets over the past few months.

The vicar, who supports people impacted by the substance, says he's heard stories of a 12-year-old child becoming addicted to ketamine and families losing loved ones to addiction. These "harrowing" accounts have galvanised the Burnley Express to team up with Fr Frost to launch a new campaign, Kick Out Ket, to help protect young people from this deadly drug.

"I've had to sit and listen to some really harrowing stories, from what might be described as minor altercations with the drug to really serious examples of young children using ketamine. Children as young as 12-years-old [are] addicted to ketamine," said Fr Frost, who added, "I've also seen the heartbreak that it's brought upon people who have lost their loved ones."

Fr Alex Frost of St Matthew's Church, Burnley.

Ketamine is a powerful horse tranquiliser that reduces sensations in the body and can make you feel detached. But it can also cause liver, bladder, and mental health problems. In some cases, the damage has been so bad that young people in Burnley have ended up with urostomy bags, one recovery support worker told us.

We've spoken to young men who rapidly developed addictions, leaving them in physical agony and costing them relationships and career opportunities. Fr Frost says he has also heard accounts of young people struggling mentally with withdrawal symptoms.

He believes children as young as Year 5 and 6 should be taught about the "devastating, damaging effect ketamine can have on your urological system [and] on your ability to pass urine.

"I've seen some really horrific images of people trying to go to the toilet where blood is in the urine and crystals are in the urine. [It's] probably too graphic for the Burnley Express to show, but it's really, really awful."

The Burnley Express has teamed up with Fr Alex Frost to launch a campaign to help tackle ketamine addiction in the area.

Ketamine addiction can also take its toll on the user's loved ones.

"The impact on families is almost as devastating as the impact on the individual that's been affected by the drug," Fr Frost added.

"Many families are living completely in the dark. They've got no idea that their young person has been using ketamine and when it's revealed it comes as a huge shock. [It's] deeply upsetting, deeply traumatic. [They're] not quite sure where to turn to and where to receive the help that they need."



Fr Alex cites numerous reasons why youngsters turn to ketamine.

"One is escapism. When I've spoken to young people, they've told me that they've got issues with their mental health and ketamine actually helps take them to a place of serenity and calmness. Of course, it's only a short-term fix and the long-term consequences can be quite devastating."

He also believes it's popular because it's cheap, easily obtainable, and a Class B drug. The maximum penalty for supplying and producing it is up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

While the Government is reviewing ketamine's classification, we're speaking with experts, recovering addicts, and impacted families to see what changes are needed to kick out this drug. We're calling for as many organisations as possible from the NHS, social services, councils, police, education, charity sector, and more, to back our campaign.



One particular area of concern for Fr Frost is whether existing support services for children facing ketamine addiction are intensive enough. In Burnley, Pendle, and the Ribble Valley, under 18s would usually be referred to drug misuse services commissioned by Lancashire County Council and delivered by We Are With You.

We spoke with Grace Willsher, With You's Regional Head of Young People's Service Delivery in the North, earlier in the year. She said the charity has seen ketamine addiction among 11-24-year-olds quadruple in Lancashire over the past seven years. The number of young people using its support services rose from 32 in 2018/19 to 123 at the end of 2024.

Grace also told us she is concerned about some youths missing out on long-term support and believes more detox services registered with the Care Quality Commission are needed for under 18s.

Also part of our investigation is how children access ketamine in the first place. We've previously reported on how drug dealers are exposing young people to the anaesthetic on social media. Finley Worthington, founder of Ketamine Education Services, is a recovering addict who is warning parents about how he would purchase the substance on Snapchat and see dealers advertising drugs on Facebook.

Fr Frost believes it's necessary to warn children as young as Years 5 and 6 about ketamine because many already have a frightening awareness of adult dangers due to exposure via the internet. He also thinks parents need to know what their children watch, read, and listen to online, adding: "I wouldn't be surprised if they know more about ketamine than you do as a parent."



Fr Alex took part in a documentary by File on 4 Investigates called Generation K: Kids on Ketamine, which was set in Burnley and Colne. You can listen to it at https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m00289q8

A peer-led support group for anyone struggling with ketamine abuse takes place on Fridays from 7pm to 8-30pm at 5 Ways Boxing Academy at Valley Street Community Centre in Burnley. For more information, search for Ketamine Education Services on Facebook.

Anyone supporting someone in addiction can attend Let's Talk Ketamine, monthly sessions run by substance abuse and mental health charity, We Are With You. The sessions help teach parents, siblings, GPs, teachers, police officers and more how to put interventions in place and support young people with the life-changing effects of prolonged use. You can find more details about the times and dates at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lets-talk-ketamine-tickets-999161698537