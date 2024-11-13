Chris Costello Jr, 36, of Pattern Street, Colne, has been given a CBO as a result of shoplifting offences

A man from Colne has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Costello was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court earlier this month with the following conditions:

Prohibited from entering Game Store and Boots in Burnley.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

Mr Grunshaw said: “I will continue to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.

“The public need to know that in the event of a crime such as shoplifting, the police will come, and crime punished accordingly.”