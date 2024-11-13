Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle failed to stop near Padiham Bypass
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Just before 9pm, officers attempted to stop a light goods vehicle (LGV) heading towards the Padiham Bypass.
The driver of the vehicle failed to stop when requested, and a pursuit ensued, ending in Meadow Street, Great Harwood.
Following the pursuit, officers seized three vehicles.
A police spokesman said: “We know that the local community are concerned by this type of behaviour. We want to reassure you that we have officers looking into this matter. Robust enquiries are ongoing to identify all those involved.
“As part of those enquiries we are asking people to check their CCTV, dashcam, ring doorbell, and mobile phone footage to see if they have captured something which would assist us with enquiries.”
Email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 1400 of 11th November 2024. You can upload footage directly here https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/lancashire/appeal/appeal-following-pursuit-in-east-lancashire