A man has been given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order following numerous shoplifting offences in Colne town centre.

Chris Costello, 61, of no fixed address, was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on December 12, with the following conditions – prohibited from entering Colne Town Centre.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the chief constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.

"The public need to know that in the event of a crime such as shoplifting, the police will come, and the crime will be punished accordingly. I will continue to scrutinise the constabulary to deliver better outcomes on retail crime."