Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman from Nelson had been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicole Hartley (25) of Garden Street, Nelson, has been given the CBO as a result of prolific shoplifting.

Hartley was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates Court earlier this month with the following conditions:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is prohibited from entering B&M Stores, Asda, Poundland or Pets at Home on Swindon Retail Park in Colne.

Nicole Hartley, 25, of Garden Street, Nelson, has been given the CBO as a result of prolific shoplifting

ASB, Prevention and Problem-Solving Sergeant, Oliver Tattersley, said of the verdict: “I hope that this result gives the community and businesses of Swindon Retail Park some reassurance. We will not tolerate shoplifting and other criminal activity in Lancashire.”

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on it, Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.

“The public need to know that in the event of a crime such as shoplifting, the police will come, and the crime will be punished accordingly. I will continue to scrutinise the Constabulary to deliver better outcomes on retail crime.”