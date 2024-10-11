Burnley FC supporter given football banning order after posting racist comment about Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson

By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Oct 2024, 11:50 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 11:50 BST
A man who posted a racist comment about a Premier League footballer online has been given a three-year football banning order.

John Southwell (64) posted the offensive comment on Facebook at 12-18pm on December 11th 2023 under a news article about the Chelsea FC striker Nicolas Jackson.

The article related to a controversial incident the striker had been involved in during Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Everton the previous day.

After being identified, Southwell, who is a Burnley FC supporter, was charged with sending by a public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message / matter.

Burnley fan John Southwell (64) posted the offensive comment on Facebook about the Chelsea FC striker Nicolas Jackson
Burnley fan John Southwell (64) posted the offensive comment on Facebook about the Chelsea FC striker Nicolas Jackson

Southwell, of Dale Street, Earby, admitted the offence when he appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (8th October 2024). He was fined £385, ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £138 victim surcharge.

PC Byron Worrall, from our East Division, said: “This case is unusual in that a football banning order has been issued for an offence committed away from an actual fixture and on social media.

“I welcome the sentence and hope it sends out a strong message that racist behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police, whether it be in public or while hiding behind a keyboard.”

