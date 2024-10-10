Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Burnley taxi driver has said he fears a serious accident could take place after his car was pelted with stones on three separate occasions across Burnley.

Mr Danish Ali, who works as a private hire driver for Ride Taxis, contacted the Express to highlight the issue after three instances in a space of a few weeks when his car has been attacked by young people throwing stones.

Mr Ali, who said colleagues had also suffered similar attacks, and called for schools and parents to educate children better about the dangers of throwing stones at vehicles.

“We are facing a challenging and dangerous situation that kids from different places around Burnley hit our cars with stones,” he said.

“It has happened three times with me in different areas involving different youngsters, aged around 11 or 12. The first time, near the Spar on Todmorden Road, I had my young children in the car with me who weere very frightened by what happened.

“I have had my windscreen chipped as well as dents on doors as well. It could cause a serious accident next time.”

Mr Ali said the second incident happened in Casterton Avenue, near to the Burnley General Hospital entrance, and the third time was on Marsden Road. All of the incidents occurred in the early evening.

He added: “I have contacted police but nothing has been done so far. We need to raise this issue and encourage schools and parents to give guidance to these kids.

“We provide services to everyone in Burnley and we deserve respect.”