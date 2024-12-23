Colne man jailed after driving car towards members of the public

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Colne man has been jailed after he drove his car the wrong way down the one way system and towards members of the public.

The incident occurred on July 26th this year when 35-year-old Michael Stevens was involved in an incident on Market Street, Colne, where he was arguing with members of the public.

He drove his car, a gold Mercedes AMG, at speed up and down Market Street, the wrong way down the one way system and towards members of the public. He then got out of the car and became involved in a fight.

The following day, he went to a property in North Street, Colne and carried out a revenge attack where he smashed the windows of vehicles and a house and threatened people by chasing them with a baseball bat. He then fled the scene, abandoning his damaged car.

Michael Stevens (35) has been jailed

On July 28th, Stevens attended Nelson Police Station in an attempt to get his vehicle back. He was arrested there and then.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and without insurance, criminal damage and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

Stevens, formerly of North Street, Colne, but now of no fixed address, appeared at Burnley Crown Court earlier this month where he was jailed for 16 months and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

DC Adam Rainsbury, of Burnley CID, said: “I welcome this custodial sentence which shows that the courts will not tolerate the appalling behaviour Stevens engaged in earlier this year.

“The public of Colne were caused a great deal of distress by Stevens’ actions whilst driving his car recklessly and dangerously along Market Street on 26th July. His revenge attack the following day caused further upset and damage and was unacceptable.”