Peter Waring (67) was sentenced on March 1 after he pleaded guilty to 12 separate charges. These related to offences against five female victims, all aged 16 and under, spanning three decades between 1973 and 2007. The offences took place in Wiswell, and in Havant, Hampshire.

Det. Sergeant Sam Prickett said: "I want to thank all five victims in this case for their bravery in coming forward and speaking to us about these crimes. By speaking out, even after so many years, they have made sure this man is put behind bars where he can't hurt anyone else. I hope any women out there who think we won't take their report seriously because years have passed will see this result and know they can still speak to us."