Clampdown on antisocial behaviour in Burnley and Padiham extended
A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) is already in place in Burnley town centre to prohibit nuisance behaviour and substance misuse.
The council updated and extended the order on Monday to cover other ASB hotspots across the borough.
Where has it been expanded to?
The PSPO is now in place in Padiham town centre and Burnley retail parks in Colne Road and Briercliffe Road.
What are the key changes?
- Strengthened powers to tackle aggressive begging and loitering;
- A crackdown on the consumption of intoxicating substances;
- A buskers’ code of conduct;
- Controls on the misuse of skateboards, bicycles and scooters;
- Strengthened powers to tackle street harassment and behaviour having a detrimental impact on those in the locality;
- Powers for officers to ask individuals causing a nuisance or disorder to stop consuming alcohol or hand it over;
- Powers for authorised officers to disperse individuals breaching the rules or issue a £75 fine.