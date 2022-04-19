Police want to speak to them in connection to a burglary at flats in Nelson where they tried to coerce residents into letting them in, claiming they lived there.

When that failed they prised open a door before escaping with a 42-inch TV and the contents of a cash box collection.

Police would like to identify the two individuals in this CCTV after a burglary at flats in Nelson

The incident happened at Bannister Court overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday (April 12th to 13th)