Police want to speak to them in connection to a burglary at flats in Nelson where they tried to coerce residents into letting them in, claiming they lived there.
When that failed they prised open a door before escaping with a 42-inch TV and the contents of a cash box collection.
The incident happened at Bannister Court overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday (April 12th to 13th)
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0058 of April 13th, 2022.