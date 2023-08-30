Police would like to speak to the two men shown in this CCTV image after a brick was thrown at the Aston Villa team bus.

The incident occurred shortly before 5-15pm, following the Premier League encounter with Burnley on Sunday, as the coach was entering the motorway at junction 10.

The brick caused some damage to the coach, striking the windscreen, though nobody was injured.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are asking for any members of the public who may know the individuals in the footage to come forward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are also still appealing for information from anybody in the area who either saw the incident or saw those responsible.

Supt Melita Worswick, of Lancashire Police, said: “This incident could have been so much worse and it is nothing but good luck that nobody was injured. The coach driver could have been injured by the broken glass, causing him to swerve into another vehicle, or another vehicle could have been hit by the brick. There could have been serious injuries or even fatalities. For this reason we are taking this incident extremely seriously.

“We have now released CCTV footage from the coach and are asking anybody who recognises the two men on the left to get in touch. We appreciate the footage of them is quite grainy, but one is wearing distinctive clothing and this may help somebody recognise them.

“The area was busy when incident occurred, with bank holiday traffic and people leaving the area following the football match between Burnley and Aston Villa, and we believe there will be people out there who have not yet spoken to us, who either saw who was responsible or has dashcam showing the men more clearly. Whatever information you have please get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anybody with information can contact police on 101, quoting log 480.