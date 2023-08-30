Police have arrested two men after a man was stabbed in Burnley.

Officers were called to Pine Street at 11-16am today and found a man with a non-fatal stab injury.

Emergency services attended and police arrested two men. All parties are thought to be known to each other.

Officers currently have two scenes in place, including in Parliament Street, and are asking people to give them space to carry out their enquiries.