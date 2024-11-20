Burnley shoplifter given two-year Criminal Behaviour Order
Shaun Lally (38) of Monmouth Street, Burnley, has been given the CBO as a result of shoplifting offences.
Lally was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court earlier this month with a number of conditions. He is not to enter or attempt to enter the following stores:
Home Bargains store, Colne Road, Burnley.
Lidl store, Colne Road, Burnley.
Briercliffe Shopping Centre, Briercliffe Road, Burnley.
Tesco Express, Casterton Avenue, Burnley.
Spar store, Burnley Road, Accrington.
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.
Mr Grunshaw said: “I will continue to work to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting.”