Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man from Burnley has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Lally (38) of Monmouth Street, Burnley, has been given the CBO as a result of shoplifting offences.

Lally was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court earlier this month with a number of conditions. He is not to enter or attempt to enter the following stores:

Home Bargains store, Colne Road, Burnley.

Burnley shoplifter Shaun Lally has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order

Lidl store, Colne Road, Burnley.

Briercliffe Shopping Centre, Briercliffe Road, Burnley.

Tesco Express, Casterton Avenue, Burnley.

Spar store, Burnley Road, Accrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

Mr Grunshaw said: “I will continue to work to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting.”