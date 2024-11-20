Burnley shoplifter given two-year Criminal Behaviour Order

By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Nov 2024, 14:51 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 14:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man from Burnley has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Shaun Lally (38) of Monmouth Street, Burnley, has been given the CBO as a result of shoplifting offences.

Lally was given the CBO at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court earlier this month with a number of conditions. He is not to enter or attempt to enter the following stores:

Home Bargains store, Colne Road, Burnley.

Burnley shoplifter Shaun Lally has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour OrderBurnley shoplifter Shaun Lally has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order
Burnley shoplifter Shaun Lally has been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order

Lidl store, Colne Road, Burnley.

Briercliffe Shopping Centre, Briercliffe Road, Burnley.

Tesco Express, Casterton Avenue, Burnley.

Spar store, Burnley Road, Accrington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Friends and colleagues of Ukraine refugee Matvey rally round after devastating c...

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

Mr Grunshaw said: “I will continue to work to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice