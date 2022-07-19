Burnley park shelter removed after teen yobs vandalise it with bolt cutters

Police are investigating after a shelter in a Burnley park was so badly vandalised by teenagers using bolt cutters it had to be removed from the site.

By Sue Plunkett
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 1:47 pm

The shelter, on Hargher Clough Park, has been taken away for repair by Burnley Council after the damage was done last Thursday (July 14th).

Police have been sent images of teens causing the damage and have now appealed for information relating to the crime.

A shelter was so badly damaged by vandals on a Burnley park it had to be removed for repairs

PCSO Rachel Lonsdale said: “ West End community Centre and the council are always looking at ways to improve the area by finding funding to pay for new equipment, but yet again they are having to spend unnecessary amounts of money on repairs.

“We are looking at re-painting the shelter when it returns by a local graffiti artist.

" Although it is only the minority of people who spoil it for the others, we are hoping to show them the importance of looking after their own community facilities rather than destroy them.”