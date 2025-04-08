Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Padiham Cricket Club was left shocked last week following a disturbing act of vandalism carried out by a group of teenagers.

The vandalism, which focused on the club’s memorial benches, was caught on CCTV. Thanks to the footage, Burnley Police have now identified most of those responsible.

Toby Burrows, Treasurer of Padiham Cricket Club, expressed both disappointment in the incident and gratitude for the community’s support.

“Times like this are very difficult for the club, but we are thrilled with the response from the community. This was, of course, very upsetting for many of us both at the club and in the area, as there was sentimental value in our memorial benches. However, we will make sure that these benches are fixed in time for the summer.

"This event has highlighted just how important it is to come together as a community, and we want our club to remain a meaningful part of life in Padiham.”

The club has since received an outpouring of support. Following a visit to the ground last Friday, Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan generously funded the replacement of materials needed to restore the damaged benches, personally donating £150 to the club.

Oliver Ryan MP commented: “What we all witnessed last week was horrifying, and I am glad that those who caused this damage to the memorial benches at the club have been identified by Burnley Police. Local sports clubs are invaluable to our communities, and we must come together in support when situations like this arise. I am proud to have been able to support the club following the damage caused by this group, and I look forward to watching them once the season starts.”

As part of a restorative approach, the club will be arranging for the group of teenagers involved to return and assist in repairing the damaged benches—an effort aimed at rebuilding trust and encouraging accountability.

If you are interested in donating to the club to support its efforts ahead of the upcoming season, please contact the Treasurer at: [email protected]

The first match of the season is on Saturday, May 17th.