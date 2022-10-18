Mumtaz Ahmed (44) of Prairie Crescent, Burnley, was jailed at Preston Crown Court following the death of Inayat Begum, 85.

Police were called around 3-30am on April 24th to a report a woman had been found with head injuries at an address on Prairie Crescent.

Mrs Begum was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ahmed, who was there when officers arrived, was arrested by officers in connection with her death following inconsistencies between the account provided and the circumstances presented.

A Home Office post-mortem examination gave a cause of death as head, chest and abdominal injuries. It is believed she was attacked with a weapon.

He pleaded not guilty but following a trial, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 22 years.

Det Ch Insp Rachel Higson, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Mumtaz Ahmed is a violent, aggressive man who preyed on his elderly mother.

“His cruel and wicked actions robbed relatives of a much-loved family member. Mrs Begum was described as a thoughtful, caring member of the community who had nothing but kindness for others.

“Ahmed has attempted to conceal his despicable actions through a web of lies, showing no remorse for his brutal actions resulting in the murder of his mother.

“My thoughts remain with Mrs Begum’s loved ones at this time, it is hoped that this verdict will bring some closure and enable the family to grieve in peace.

