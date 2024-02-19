Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Billy Rambadt was standing outside a pub in Yorkshire Street, Burnley, at 5-32pm on September 23rd when he commited the offence.

As a group of Manchester United fans walked past 27-year-old Rambadt, he shouted ‘Munich’ and raised his arms in an aeroplane gesture – a reference to the 1958 Munich Air Disaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was captured on a police officer’s Body Worn Video and Rambadt was identified after the footage was reviewed back at the police station.

Billy Rambadt who engaged in tragedy chanting prior to Burnley Football Club’s fixture with Manchester United has been given a five-year Football Banning Order (FBO) at Burnley Magistrates' Court. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

He was subsequently charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Rambadt, of Athletic Street, Burnley, was convicted of the offence at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Friday (February 16th). As well as being given the football banning order, he was fined £500, and told to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £200.

Supt Melita Worswick, from the police’s Special Operations Team, said after the sentencing: “Rambadt’s conduct on that day was absolutely appalling and something that I know many people will find abhorrent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad