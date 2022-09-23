Andrew Heaton was sentenced to a hospital order with a restriction order at Burnley Crown Court.

The court was told that at around 6pm on November 28th last year, following a 999 call, officers attended Cog Lane where they were met by Andrew Heaton who told them he had stabbed his son.

A 50-year-old man has today been sentenced to a hospital order for attempting to murder his 29-year-old son.

His son was found lying on the sofa, with a wound to his chest. Police and paramedics gave first aid at the scene and he was later transferred to hospital.

Officers recovered a large kitchen knife with a 12 inch blade from the bottom of the stairs.

Heaton’s son underwent surgery for a punctured lung at Blackpool Victoria hospital and was released just over a week later with antibiotics.

The defendant admitted that he had stabbed his son in interview and explained that he wanted to end his son’s suffering.

He went on to plead guilty at court and the case was adjourned for psychiatric reports to be considered before sentencing.

Emanuele Bellanca, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West said: “ This was shocking incident that must have been a traumatic experience for Andrew Heaton’s son, to have been stabbed by his father.

“He accepted what he had done at the earliest opportunity and pleaded guilty, which spared witnesses having to give evidence at court.

“We understand that Andrew Heaton suffers with a mental health condition and this offence took place during a relapse of his condition.