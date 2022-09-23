Police appeal to find missing Clitheroe boy (13) last seen in Manchester last night
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a 13-year-old boy from Clitheroe who has been missing since last night.
Henry Mason Holden was last seen on Salford Road, Over Hulton in the Westhoughton/ Bolton area around 9.25pm.
Henry left his school, Clitheroe Royal Grammar, yesterday afternoon after telling a friend he was going to Manchester. The last time he was spoken to, Henry appeared to be in a confused state and reported that he was lost.
He's described as being approximately 5’ 2” with medium brown hair styled in a buzz cut. He has dark brown eyes, button nose and a defined jaw line.
He is slim, but muscly, and walks with a wide stride. Henry was last seen wearing his school uniform (see photo).
Officers are keen to ensure that Henry is safe and well and encourages anyone with any information to contact GMP on 101 quoting reference 3375/22/09/22 or 999 in an emergency.