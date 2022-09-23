News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal to find missing Clitheroe boy (13) last seen in Manchester last night

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a 13-year-old boy from Clitheroe who has been missing since last night.

By Sue Plunkett
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 12:10 pm

Henry Mason Holden was last seen on Salford Road, Over Hulton in the Westhoughton/ Bolton area around 9.25pm.

Read More

Read More
Brierfield Children's Community Allotment fundraising £10,000 for new equipment ...

Henry left his school, Clitheroe Royal Grammar, yesterday afternoon after telling a friend he was going to Manchester. The last time he was spoken to, Henry appeared to be in a confused state and reported that he was lost.

Greater Manchester Police have put out an appeal to find Clitheroe schoolboy Henry Mason Holden (13) who has been missing since last night

Most Popular

He's described as being approximately 5’ 2” with medium brown hair styled in a buzz cut. He has dark brown eyes, button nose and a defined jaw line.

He is slim, but muscly, and walks with a wide stride. Henry was last seen wearing his school uniform (see photo).

Officers are keen to ensure that Henry is safe and well and encourages anyone with any information to contact GMP on 101 quoting reference 3375/22/09/22 or 999 in an emergency.

Missing teen Henry Mason Holden was last seen last night in the Westhoughton area wearing his school uniform for Clitheroe Royal Grammar School
PoliceClitheroeManchesterBolton