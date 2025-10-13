Burnley man Muhammad Zahid sentenced in his absence after going on run during attempted rape trial

A Burnley man has been sentenced in his absence after going on the run during his attempted rape trial.

Muhammad Zahid (59) attempted to rape an 11-year-old girl in Burnley in 2021. He only failed because the brave victim managed to kick him off her.

On Tuesday, October 7th, he was given a sentence at Burnley Crown Court totalling 10 and a half years. That consisted of nine years and six months custody and a further one year on extended licence after the trial Judge deemed Zahid to be a dangerous offender.

Despite forcing his victim to give evidence, Zahid went on the run halfway through the trial and is now wanted on a Bench Warrant.

If you see Zahid call 999. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 349 of 28th November 2022.

In an impact statement to the court, the victim’s mum said: “Before it came out, my daughter was quiet and withdrawn – both at home and at school. She would stay in her room which she didn’t normally do. She then told the school, but she was fearful still. She was having nightmares and waking up at night. For this reason, she started sleeping with me.

“After disclosing it, it seemed like it had hit her again and she became further distressed. During the process of the investigation and having to talk about it, the incident became fresh for her and that caused her distress.

“Now that she’s got justice, she’s managed to move on with her life and she’s happy.”

Zahid, from Burnley, denied a single count of attempted rape but was found guilty by a jury at Burnley Crown Court earlier this year. As well as being given the custodial sentence, he was made subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

DC Hannah Brown, from Lancashire Police, said: “Zahid is a dangerous individual saw an opportunity to rape a child and attempted to take it. It was only because of her bravery that he was unsuccessful in his sordid behaviour.

“I want to take this opportunity to praise the victim for the bravery she has shown, first in reporting what had happened to her and then giving evidence in court.

“Despite his denials, Zahid knew exactly what he had done and the conclusion the jury would come to. I am convinced that’s why he took the cowardly choice of not staying around to face justice and instead chose to go on the run. He should know that Lancashire Police will never stop looking for him and I would ask anyone with information on his whereabouts tells the authorities, so he can face justice for what he did to his child victim.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a sexual offence report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101. Police say they will do everything in their power to put the perpetrator before the courts.