Colne child rapist Dylan Sherratt sentenced to prison for child sexual offences

A child rapist from Colne has been jailed for 16 years and 10 months.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The twenty-three year-old aedophile and rapist Dylan Sherratt will not be seen on the streets of Colne any time soon after he was given a sentence at Burnley Crown Court on Friday, October 3rd, totalling 16 years and 10 months.

In August 2023 Sherratt befriended and groomed a 12-year-old girl in Colne, before going on to rape her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his initial messages to her in August 2023, Sherratt asked the victim to send her intimate images of herself. He then acknowledged she was 12 years old and stated he would ‘get done’ should she become pregnant.

Colne child rapist Dylan Sherratt was jailed at Burnley Crown Court

Sherratt had his victim saved as ‘mine’ in his phone and continued to send her sexualised messages.

CCTV footage captured Sherratt meeting the victim in Colne on September 1st 2023 where he is wearing a balaclava to help disguise his identity. The footage captured Sherratt sexually assault the victim.

The matter was brought to the attention of our officers on September 12th after one of the victim’s friends raised the alarm with a school safeguarding officer about Sherratt’s behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sherratt was arrested at that time on suspicion of sexual assault. He answered no comment to all questions put to him during his police interview.

The victim was spoken to and over the span of two interviews, she described how Sherratt had raped her twice – once in woodland and the second time behind a laundrette.

During the examination of Sherratt’s phone, investigating police officers found a significant amount of messages between the pair. Those included countless messages where Sherratt was being sexually inappropriate towards the victim, others where he was being controlling and others where Sherratt made reference to being in a relationship with the victim.

In one conversation he stated he had ‘hooked up with another girl’ but then continued ‘doesn’t mean we can’t be mates with benefits’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When referring to the victim meeting his cousin, Sherratt stated: “you tell him you’re 15, not 12,” and continued “don't act like a child act like an adult.”

The messages ended on September 12th 2023, when Sherratt stated: “I'm sorry and I really like you as a person, but I don't feel a connection between us.”

He stated that they ‘would be better as friends’ and again referenced her age when stating: "right listen you’re a twelve year old yeah. I can’t be doing this anymore. It's gonna get me in trouble. I can't deal with it anymore.”

Sherratt’s behaviour did get him in trouble, and he was arrested on suspicion of raping a female child in November 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Sherratt, of Belgrave Road, Colne, was charged with rape, engaging in sexual communication with a child, sexual assault and making indecent photographs / pseudo-photographs of a child.

He pleaded guilty to all the offences when he appeared at the court at an earlier date.

And on Friday, Sherratt was sentenced to 10 years in custody, with a six year and 10 month extended licence period after Judge Daniel Prowse deemed him to be dangerous. He was also made subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was told to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

In a statement to the court, the victim wrote: “Since the incidents I struggle to control my emotions. I cry all the time even at the smallest of things and often feel very sad. I struggle to understand why I get upset or why I feel sad. I put this down to the incidents that happened with Dylan. I get angry at the people closest to me for no reason and often lash out them. This makes me feel even worse as I know I have upset them, especially my grandma and grandad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I often get flashbacks about what happened to me. I also suffer with nightmares twice a week. I struggle to sleep after these nightmares or often wake up early which then affects me at school.”

She added: “I am now 14 years old. I have been diagnosed with PTSD via referral through my doctor. I have been receiving counselling to help me try and deal with what happened with Dylan.

“I have been suffering with nightmares for months which means I am tired most days. I get so tired and stressed, I get upset and I get angry about what happened with Dylan. I have also missed a lot of school which has started to have an impact on my education. I don't want to go to school as I get bullied after what happened with Dylan.”

Detective Constable Sarah Jones, of Lancashire Police’s East Child Protection Unit, said: “Sherratt is a dangerous and manipulative individual with a sordid sexual interest in children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His sordid behaviour has had a significant and long-lasting impact on the victim. Although the headlines will inevitably be about Sherratt, my thoughts are very much with his victim, who continues to show immense bravery.”

Lancashire Police have also issued the following advice to anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a sexual offence report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101. You should do so knowing you will be believed, you will be listened to, and the police will do everything in their power to put the perpetrator before the courts.