Burnley man issued with criminal behaviour order for shoplifting and banned from retail premises including Kitchens Service Station and Farmfoods

By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th Oct 2025, 12:18 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 12:19 BST
A man from Burnley has been given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order, as a result of shoplifting offences.

The CBO was issued against Robert Simpson (35) of Cog Lane, at Preston Magistrates Court on Tuesday as part of Operation Vulture. Several condtions were attached to the order prohibiting Simpson from entering a number of premises.

These include: Kitchens Service Station, including the store, forecourt and car park: Barracks Service Station, including the store, forecourt and car park: Rossendale Road Service Station, including the store, forecourt and car park: Farmfoods, Accrington Road, including the car park and DKG’s cornershop, Florence Street, Burnley.

Burnley man Robert Simpson has been given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order, as a result of shoplifting offences.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw. The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

