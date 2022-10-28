Irfan Muhammad was found guilty of 12 counts of selling animals as pets in the course of a business without a licence, contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006, after a trial at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court.

He was fined £8,304 and ordered to pay £4,000 costs and a victim surcharge of £190. He was also banned from dealing in dogs for 10 years.

Blackburn Magistrates' Court

The prosecution was brought by Burnley Council after an investigation by its licensing team.

The court heard that the council received information that Muhammad, of Brunswick Street, Burnley, was selling dogs through social media and other channels.

A council officer and a police officer visited the defendant’s home and found a number of American Bully Dogs in the backyard.

Muhammad subsequently made a statement under caution in which he denied selling dogs in the course of a business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further concerns were raised and subsequent investigation of online activity showed Muhammad was selling puppies and offering his dogs for stud at a cost.

In a three-month period there was evidence of 13 puppies aged between four and eight months being sold via Facebook, Instagram and other online sites, all of which were traced back to the defendant.