The dead birds have been recovered from Thompson Park and Towneley Park. The number reported so far is 10 but thought to be rising.

Park rangers are checking wetland areas regularly and the carcasses are being disposed of in accordance with the advice from DEFRA using an approved contractor.

If members of the public spot dead birds they should email [email protected] Giving the time and location.

The Government’s advice to the public is:

Keep to footpaths;

Keep dogs on leads;

Do not feed wild waterfowl;

Do not pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds;

Do not touch wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with wild bird droppings;

If you keep poultry or other birds, wash your hands and clean and disinfect your footwear before tending to your birds.

