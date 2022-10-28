News you can trust since 1877
Vehicle seized in relation to suspected poaching and hunting in Pendle

Rural police have seized a car linked to suspected poaching and hunting in Pendle.

By Dominic Collis
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 10:09am

Following reports from locals of poaching and hunting activity taking place in the Bracewell area of Pendle on Wednesday evening, the Ribble Valley Rural Task Force seized the vehicle under the Poaching Prevention Act 1862.

A police spokesman said: “Unfortunately, on this occasion, the occupants of the vehicle decided that they did not want to return to the vehicle to explain themselves whilst we were with it however, given that we had enough reasonable cause to suspect that they were actively out poaching in the area, the act gave us the power to seize the vehicle that we suspect has been used in the offence.

“We remain committed to tackling offenders who actively commit all forms of illegal poaching activity, both day and night, and will, when necessary, seize any article, dog or vehicle that they use to carry out this activity.”

Anyone with information on local poaching can email [email protected]