Burnley man David Preedy charged with historic sexual offences

Police have charged a man with a number of historic sexual offences.

David Preedy (80) of Park Avenue, Burnley, has been charged with 35 offences, spanning between 2001 and 2025. The allegations relate to two male complainants, with the youngest being 13 at the time of the alleged offending.

Among the offences Preedy has been charged with are:

Indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14;

Indecent assault on a man aged 16 or over;

Sexual activity with a boy aged 13 to 17;

Paying for the sexual services of a boy aged 16 to 17;

Sexual assault on a male.

Preedy will appear at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on October 31st.

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a crime please attend your local police station and tell police about it, call 101 or report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/PEDisclaimer/Create. If a crime is ongoing always call 999.