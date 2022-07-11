Burnley man charged with stabbing woman due to appear in court

Stephen Ormerod, 56, of Beckenham Court, Burnley, was arrested in Barnsley on Friday following a public appeal to help find him.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service he was on Saturday charged with Section 18 wounding and criminal damage.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Ormerod was arrested by police last week

He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.