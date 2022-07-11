Burnley man charged with stabbing woman due to appear in court

Stephen Ormerod, 56, of Beckenham Court, Burnley, was arrested in Barnsley on Friday following a public appeal to help find him.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service he was on Saturday charged with Section 18 wounding and criminal damage.
He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.
A police spokesman said: “We were called to a house on Beckenham Court, Burnley at about 6pm on Monday, July 4th after a woman in her 40s suffered a stab wound to her arm. The injury is not life threatening.”