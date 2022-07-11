Burnley man charged with stabbing woman due to appear in court

A Burnley man is due to appear in court this morning after a woman was stabbed in the town.

By John Deehan
Monday, 11th July 2022, 11:39 am
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 11:40 am

Stephen Ormerod, 56, of Beckenham Court, Burnley, was arrested in Barnsley on Friday following a public appeal to help find him.

Read More

Read More
One of Burnley's oldest pubs goes up for sale

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service he was on Saturday charged with Section 18 wounding and criminal damage.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

Stephen Ormerod was arrested by police last week

He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a house on Beckenham Court, Burnley at about 6pm on Monday, July 4th after a woman in her 40s suffered a stab wound to her arm. The injury is not life threatening.”