Burnley man charged over sexual assault reports on buses
A Burnley man has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.
By Dominic Collis
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 1:57 pm
Steven Collins (21) of Pink Street, Burnley, was remanded into custody when he appeared at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
He is due before Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on April 29th.
The alleged offences occurred between November 17th 2021 and February 8th 2022.
Greater Manchester police officers were called to three reports of women being sexually assaulted on buses, after starting their journey from Ashton-under-Lyne bus station.
A woman also reported being assaulted nearby.