Police appeal for information in connection to Colne assault
Police are investigating a report of an assault they believe was filmed on a mobile phone.
By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 10:31 am
The incident occurred at around 4:40pm last Saturday ( March 26th) on parkland in Colne. The incident happened at Millennium Green Park off Shaw Street.
Police are in possession of the mobile phone footage that has been in circulation regarding this incident and would like anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting log 212- 29/03/22.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.