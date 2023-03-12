News you can trust since 1877
Burnley man arrested after mask-wearing armed robbers attack van driver in Blackburn

Detectives investigating a robbery in Blackburn have arrested a Burnley man.

By John Deehan
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 4:05pm

Officers were called to Beardwood Fold at 5.15pm yesterday to reports a car had collided with a white van, before the male occupants of the car had assaulted and robbed the driver of the van.

The suspects, who were wearing masks, are reported to have been carrying weapons.

Police are appealing for witnesses
A man from Burnley has been arrested as part of the enquiries and remains in custody at this time.

DI Charles Stewart, of Blackburn CID, said: “I know incidents of this nature cause the community some concern and I am also aware there is a video of the latter part of this incident circulating on social media.

“I just want to reassure the public that this is very much being treated as an isolated incident. Although we have made an arrest our enquiries are ongoing, and we have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case.

"With that in mind, I would ask for any witnesses or anybody with CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to contact the police as soon as possible. We would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who captured a white Vauxhall Vivaro or a white Audi A4 in and around the Beardwood area before and after the incident took place.”