Officers attended Brown Street at 1.50am following reports a Volkswagen Golf had been involved in a collision with a wall. It is not thought that any other vehicle was involved.

The driver of the VW Golf, a man in his 30s, suffered a number of serious injuries and was taken from the scene via ambulance to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash in Brown Street, Burnley, this morning

There were three passengers in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Two men, aged 20 and 19, who were sat in the rear of the vehicle received serious injuries, are currently receiving treatment at hospital, and a 20-year-old man, who was sat in the front passenger seat, received minor injuries.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said “This collision has led to a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“We are now working to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which would assist our enquiries to contact the police as soon as possible.”